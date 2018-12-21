Driver was distracted, not wearing seatbelt in fatal rollover: RCMP

A 24-year-old man from Calgary is dead after the semi-truck he was driving rolled on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 1 at Parkbeg, said RCMP said in a news release.

The driving conditions were good and clear, and the roads were dry at the time.

Police say the driver was driving while distracted and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man will not be released.