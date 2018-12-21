Driver was distracted, not wearing seatbelt in fatal rollover: RCMP
A 24-year-old Calgary man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving rolled near Parkbeg on Thursday morning.
Moose Jaw RCMP responded to rollover just after 9 a.m. Thursday
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 1 at Parkbeg, said RCMP said in a news release.
The driving conditions were good and clear, and the roads were dry at the time.
Police say the driver was driving while distracted and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The name of the man will not be released.