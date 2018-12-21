Skip to Main Content
Driver was distracted, not wearing seatbelt in fatal rollover: RCMP

A 24-year-old Calgary man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving rolled near Parkbeg on Thursday morning.

Moose Jaw RCMP responded to rollover just after 9 a.m. Thursday

Police say a 24-year-old man is dead after a Thursday rollover at Parkbeg, west of Moose Jaw. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 1 at Parkbeg, said RCMP said in a news release.

The driving conditions were good and clear, and the roads were dry at the time. 

Police say the driver was driving while distracted and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man will not be released.

