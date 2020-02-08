Driver who plowed through Albert Street human blockade was 'fearful': Regina Police Service

Regina Police Service has identified the person responsible for driving a car through a human blockade that was set up on the Albert Street bridge on Saturday.

Those gathered on the bridge were there as part of a national day of solidarity with those in Wet'suwet'en First Nation, where people are opposed to a pipeline project being built on traditional territory.

A Regina Police spokesperson said the driver contacted the communications centre and met with officers to discuss the situation.

"Initially the crowd opened up a bit but then closed around the car," the spokesperson said. "The protesters were pounding on his car and threw coffee through his open sunroof. He had a child in the car and was fearful."

Police said the man drove through the crowd at idling speed until he was clear of the group. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"He recognized that all this could have been avoided had he turned around, but he did not," the spokesperson said.