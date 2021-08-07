Driver killed in single-vehicle crash at Foam Lake: Sask. RCMP

RCMP are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Friday night in east-central Saskatchewan.

It happened around 9 p.m. CST on Highway 16 at Foam Lake, according to a news release from the Wynyard detachment.

That section of the Yellowhead Highway was closed overnight as an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated. It has since reopened.

No further details have been released.

Foam Lake is about 150 kilometres northeast of Regina.