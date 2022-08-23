Suspected driver in fatal Saskatoon hit and run turns self in to Edmonton police

Police say the woman believed to be the driver in a fatal hit and run in Saskatoon that killed a 33-year-old pregnant woman has been arrested and charged after turning herself in to Edmonton police.

Saskatoon police say Nicole Paddy, who was expecting her first child, was killed in a hit and run on the 3300 block of 33rd Street W. on May 10, 2021.

Police issued a warrant for Chasity Erin Kyplain and said they were also searching for a blue 2007 Jeep Compass involved in the crash.

In a release Wednesday, Saskatoon police said Kyplain turned herself in to the Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday.

Kyplain is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash that resulted in a death. She made her first court appearance this morning in Saskatoon.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.