A rooftop drive-in could be in the cards at Prince Albert's Gateway Mall

A rooftop drive-in theatre could be coming to Prince Albert this summer, an idea stirring nostalgia for those who remember late summer nights at the movies.

"From what I've heard so far from the people that are involved, they've gotten a very good response and it looks like it would be well attended," said Sharon Faul, general manager for the Gateway Mall that could be the site of the drive-in.

"We're looking to see how this all plays out."

The mall teamed up with Prince Albert's Business Improvement District several years ago to offer space for a drive-in movie theatre with an inflatable screen, a projector and an FM transmitter.

"We just supplied the space, and that's what we're doing in this instance as well," Faul said.

The people planning to resurrect this idea are staying behind the scenes for now, but they're hoping to have the shows up and running from mid-May to mid-September or longer, depending on the weather, Faul said.

The mall has a rooftop parking lot with 750 parking stalls, but with the skylight and the stairwell on the roof, the mall would have to determine how many vehicles it could accommodate for movie attendance, Faul said.

Faul said the idea of a drive-in brings up warm memories.

She recalled going to the drive-in theatre north of the city when it was still in existence.

"Back in the day, people used to get their kids dressed up in their pyjamas because of course, the movies would end quite late," Faul said.

The kids would fall asleep after a family-friendly option, giving way to a second show that was for older audiences, she said.

"It was just a great entertainment evening out for families that was very cost-effective."