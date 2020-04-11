Nipawin church to try a drive-in Easter Sunday service

You've likely heard of drive-in movies and drive-in diners, but what about drive-in church? That's what Nipawin Apostolic Church is trying out this Easter Sunday.

Lead Pastor Jordan Gadsby said online streaming of their services has been a part of their toolbox for years, so he wanted to do something extra for Easter.

People can come to the Centennial Arena parking lot in Nipawin, Sask., at 10:30 A.M. CST for the service. People are being asked to stay in their vehicles and tune their radio to 99.3 FM to hear it.

The church has set up a flat deck trailer, which will serve as a stage, and a sound system. Their team will play a couple songs, then Gadsby will deliver his message, then more live music.

Instead of shouting, "Amen," out the windows, Gadsby said people can flash their lights in response.

"We wanted to provide a safe way for them to celebrate Easter when often people would be around family and doing all kinds of more social things," Pastor Gadsby said.

Gadsby drew some comparison between the literature in his faith and what's going on in the world right now. He said on the first Easter, people felt like their world was turned upside down, too.

"But that wasn't the end of the story. We don't think this is the end of the story for us either," he said. "We want to get that message out that there is life and hope and a future for us."

Gadsby said the post on Facebook announcing the service was one of their most shared and viewed.

"We've got a few phone calls of people being excited about it," he said.

Gadsby said he's seen his community come together in this strange time. People are volunteering to get groceries for others and calling each other and keeping up with church groups on various video-chatting platforms.

"We're always looking for new ideas on how to connect and care for people," he said.

"I'm also looking forward to when we can actually see face-to-face and shake hands or give someone a hug, and I think we can throw the biggest best party as soon as we're able to do that."