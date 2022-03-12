Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Train hauling corn derails near Drinkwater, Sask.

Multiple freight cars left the track near Drinkwater, Sask., early Saturday morning, CP Rail says.

CP Rail says nobody was injured and there is no public safety risk

The cause of a derailment that wrecked multiple freight cars and spilled corn near Drinkwater, Sask., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, is still under investigation. (Karen Briere/The Western Producer)

Canadian Pacific Railway says a train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask., Saturday morning.

A statement from a CP spokesperson said the freight cars left the track at about 6:30 a.m.

Nobody was injured and there are no public health concerns, CP's statement said.

Teams from the rail company were dispatched immediately and are still investigating.

Drinkwater is about 40 kilometres southwest of Regina.

