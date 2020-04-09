'Dream broker' delivering sports and rec equipment to doorsteps to keep kids positive and hopeful

A Regina woman is keeping dreams alive for families in need, one delivery at a time.

Stacey Laing is a "dream broker" in Regina. She's one of 19 in the province who work with low-income children and help them become involved in sports and recreational activities.

Usually Laing is working with kids at Albert Community School. However, with schools being closed indefinitely by the provincial government, Laing is adapting by delivering dreams to their home.

"I've created activity kits that we're delivering once a week to our families," Laing said.

"I partnered with our service providers that we use throughout the year in person, and they've all created little activities or challenges for the families to do."

For the week of April 6, Laing has put together a basketball-themed surprise with help from the Regina Community Basketball Association.

Each kit delivered by Stacey Laing includes snacks, hygiene items, a sport or recreational activity and activity book. (Matt Howard/CBC)

"There's a healthy snack, and there's a mental health component that one of our psychologists created," she said.

"It's just a little bit of cheer to keep the week going and hopefully get the kids active."

Laing said she's taking all the proper safety precautions and doing most of her work online instead of in-person. As well, she's keeping her distance from families when she does the drop-offs.

Stacey Laing delivered kits to Regina families. She said she makes sure to follow physical distancing recommendations throughout her work. (Matt Howard/CBC)

"A lot of our families are experiencing some pretty extreme levels of poverty. And so a lot of them don't have tablets, phones, Wi-Fi at home, and so that's where we have to get a little more creative," she said.

"The Dream Broker program is just all about keeping things positive and hopeful."

Laing said anyone who would like to help out can contribute to the "I am Her" program run out of the Lobby Kitchen and Bar, or donate to the Albert Community School.