Move over geese, Wascana Lake is full of dragons
Thousands of dragon boat racers take over Wascana Lake for Canadian Nationals
Two-thousand racers from across the country have descended on Wascana Lake.
The Canadian Dragon Boat Championships and the Regina Dragon Boat Festival will take over the lake from Friday to Sunday.
It's the first time that both events are taking place in the city and is expected to draw over 20,000 spectators.
Diane Crocker, from Ottawa, is part of the defending world champion Gally Girls Senior A team. They hoping to win their way back to next year's the World Championship in France.
"We have some targets on our backs. We know that but we are ready to go and it's tough competition. Canada is the strongest country in the world so it's always tough here," Crocker said.
For Chemo Savvy, a Winnipeg team at its first nationals, this event is about getting some reps on the water. For others like the Dragon Beasts from Dartmouth, it's time to showcase years of preparation.
Teams will be competing in a 200-metre, 500-metre and 2,000-metre races. Crocker said the 2,000-metre is her favourite event because it involves lots of turns and often leads to some epic crashes.
Racing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST each day.
WHO ARE WE?????<br><br>This team from Parkland means business! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/OTCc0pccXx">pic.twitter.com/OTCc0pccXx</a>—@FionaOdlum
