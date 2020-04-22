Dr. Alex Wong answers your COVID-19 questions on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition

We've all heard lots about Saskatchewan reopening — so what will happen with plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and make sure the plan is working?

Infectious disease doctor Alex Wong is on The Morning Edition with Stefani Langenegger this Monday morning, and is taking your questions.

Do you have a question for Dr. Wong?

Email morningedition@cbc.ca or you can call into the show at 1-800-716-2221.