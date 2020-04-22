Dr. Alex Wong answers your COVID-19 questions on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition
We've all heard lots about Saskatchewan reopening — so what will happen with plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and make sure the plan is working?
Dr. Wong taking questions from 7:40 a.m. CST onward
We've all heard lots about Saskatchewan reopening — so what will happen with plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and make sure the plan is working?
Infectious disease doctor Alex Wong is on The Morning Edition with Stefani Langenegger this Monday morning, and is taking your questions.
Do you have a question for Dr. Wong?
Email morningedition@cbc.ca or you can call into the show at 1-800-716-2221.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.