Dozens of tents remain pitched outside Regina city hall despite order to vacate property

Dozens of tents remained up outside of Regina city hall on Friday morning despite residents being told they would have to leave the encampment.

Regina police and fire officials were met with a hostile reception on Thursday after informing residents they intended to clear the space by the weekend.

Some encampment residents said on Thursday they have no plans to leave. Volunteers have said they plan to stand with them.

"We have overdoses throughout the city. We have deaths throughout the city constantly because of the conditions of living on the streets," Mandla Mthembu, a camp volunteer, said on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Friday.

"To say that is a better option than the tents and the services and community we have developed here in the past 40 days — we just thought that was ridiculous."

Mandla Mthembu, a camp volunteer, says the camp residents will be more in danger on the streets than at the encampment. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Regina Fire and Protective Services Chief Layne Jackson said his department had become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a significant fire after responding to three fires at the encampment over five days.

As a result, Jackson said he was exercising his authority under the Fire Safety Act, saying there was an "imminent risk" to the inhabitants and that decommissioning the camp was the best way to save lives.

"Effective immediately, they need to start collecting their belongings and vacating the property," Jackson said. "If they don't, we have plans to clean up the property."

The announcement came after a special city council meeting planned for Thursday afternoon was cancelled because there wouldn't be enough council members to form a quorum. The purpose of the meeting was to direct city administration on what to do about the tent encampment.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said on Thursday it's "unfortunate" the residents are being required to leave, but that the fire department had her "full support."

City Hall is closed on Friday and will be reopened once the encampment is taken down.

Residents and volunteers frustrated

The decision to clear the encampment has left residents and volunteers like Mthembu frustrated.

Mthembu said volunteers were consistently co-ordinating with emergency services and community organizations for the entire duration of the camp.

He added that he isn't confident the residents of the encampment will be safe if they have to leave.

"They said they're going to provide temporary shelter spaces and things like that, but they do that every time there's encampments and things like this," Mthembu said.

"The same time next week, we will have the same amount of people without anything and in the same position they were in before the camp started."

Since being established on June 15, the encampment outside city hall peaked at 83 tents on July 25, according to a report that was to be presented to city council on Thursday.

Mthembu said there are not enough shelter spaces to deal with the city's homelessness crisis and some shelters aren't equipped to support people with substance use disorders, but the camp is.

According to the report, as the encampment has grown, so have the concerns from employees at Regina city hall.

Mthembu would like to see more empathy for people who are experiencing homelessness or struggling with addictions.

"If any of us were living this day in, day out for months, years on end, I think we would demand the same for ourselves and want something beyond just knowing that we're going to be safe tonight," Mthembu said.