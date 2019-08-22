Humane Society waiving or lowering fees for 79 cats and kittens siezed from Regina home

The Regina Humane Society is looking to find new homes for 79 cats and kittens seized from a home last week.

"We learned of a possible hoarding situation at a Regina residence late last week." said Bill Thorn, marketing director for the humane society.

Thorn said the home was, "askew with urine and feces with no access to proper levels of water and food."

The animals were all seized by a warrant but were eventually surrendered by the owner. Thorn said most of the felines appeared to be in relatively good health.

Now staff and volunteers at the humane society are working hard to get the new arrivals spayed, neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped to prepare them for new homes.

Many of the animals are now ready for adoption, with all services and fees being either lowered or waived until Aug 31.

The cost of a kitten aged four months or younger has been slashed to $50.

Adoption fees have been completely waived for adult cats. A $20 City of Regina license fee will still apply for all adoptions.

Fees for adopting cats have been waived while fees for adopting kittens four months and younger has been slashed to $50. (Submitted by the Regina Humane Society)

"Our first priority was to provide emergent care such as food and water and treating any animals in immediate distress, followed by a general health assessment of each animal", said Dr. Katherine Ball, the society's director of veterinary care.

"With so many felines together, maintaining the health of each animal also becomes a concern and a considerable cost."

Animal hoarding cases aren't very common and can often be the result of other issues, said Don Ferguson, executive director of Animal Protection Services.

"Typically, such as in this case we see cats, but we have seen instances where dogs and livestock have been hoarded as well." said Don Ferguson, Executive Director of Animal Protection Service.

A lot of the time they mean well and then they just become an overwhelmed care giver. - Don Ferguson, executive director, Animal Protection Services

Animal Protection Services is responsible for overseeing animal safety throughout Saskatchewan excluding Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, which are covered by their own city humane societies.

Earlier this year Ferguson held a workshop about animal hoarding. He said that in most case people have good intentions for the animal, but over time reproduction or "rescuing" more can lead to overcrowding.

"A lot of the time they mean well and then they just become an overwhelmed caregiver." said Ferguson

Donations welcome

The Regina Humane Society put out a call for donations, with wet cat food and used towels being high priorities.

The kittens and cats were taken from a possible animal hoarding situation, the humane society said. (Submitted by the Regina Humane Society)

Thorn said the goal now is to get people to open their hearts and home to one of these cats, "and get them on to a path of a much better life than what they have seen."