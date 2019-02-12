It's a busy time for restaurants in Regina with Restaurant Week and Valentine's Day. Unfortunately for Steve Kosabek, 20 Ten Eatery is closed until further notice.

Last week Kosabek was notified that his restaurant, located in Hill Tower 3, had been flooded after a pipe had burst on the floor above.

"The first day was just total chaos. The whole building was shut down," he said.

He expects 20 Ten Eatery to be closed for the rest of February. Kosabek said that his employees will be paid for the rest of the month thanks to insurance.

Kosabek said his restaurant was close to fully reserved for Valentine's Day.

He found a different way to spread the love. The produce and perishables from the restaurant's kitchen were all donated to Soul's Harbour.

"Well, there's no point in letting the food go to waste, I figure. And if I'm going to be closed for a month or longer it's obviously not going to last," said Kosabek.

Kosabek said the community and his regulars have been offering support.

"With social media now, I've got a Facebook page for the restaurant and I've actually been getting lots of love on there and people wishing me the best, telling me that when we reopen they would be coming back," he said.