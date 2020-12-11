Downtown Regina's Darke Block up for heritage designation at city council

Regina's Darke Block could become a heritage property at Wednesday's city council meeting.

The owner of Darke Block, Mertz Holdings Inc., is applying to have it designated a municipal heritage property and then intends to apply for funding through the city's Heritage Building Rehabilitation Program. Last week, the Regina planning commission recommended city council approve the application.

Darke Block is located at 2125 11th Avenue, across from the Cornwall Centre. The building was originally designed as an office building for Regina's youngest mayor, Francis Nicholson Darke.

Darke was elected mayor of Regina in 1898 at age 35 and remains Regina's youngest mayor. In 1925 he was elected as a Member of Parliament.

In a report, city administration said Darke's community involvement and monetary donations helped the construction of Darke Hall on College Avenue and contributed significantly to the evolution of the College Avenue Campus.

Darke Block was called the largest office building in the province when built in 1907, city administration said. It's a five-storey reinforced concrete building with a sixth and seventh floor added in the 1950s.

"Built in Chicago style, the Darke Block is the first known building in Saskatchewan to employ the 'mushroom-head' reinforced columns and flat-slab concrete design patented in 1906 by Claude A. P. Turner," the city report said.

The city said the building fits under the culture category, where administration hopes to conserve and protect cultural heritage and historic places.

"Designation will also ensure the building's continued contribution to the historical and architectural character of Regina's downtown," city administration said.

Both Heritage Regina and the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport support the designation, the city said.