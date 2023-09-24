Fire at vacant commercial building in downtown Regina contained: deputy fire chief

The huge fire at a vacant commercial building in downtown Regina has been contained after firefighters battled the flames for about 10 hours, the deputy fire chief says.

Regina deputy fire chief Dustin McCullough said as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the blaze was contained. He said crews will continue working on the hot spots through the night and into Monday.

Firefighters worked through the exterior of the building to get the blaze under control. (Cory Herperger/Radio-Canada.)

No injuries have been reported and McCullough said crews have searched the building as far as they could, but there are certain parts of the building that they can't access so they will keep working toward that.

The Regina Fire Department had posted on X, previously known as Twitter, around 7 a.m., Sunday morning stating it was fighting a fire on the 2100 block of 12th Ave.

Crews on scene downtown at a commercial building fire on the 2100 Blk of 12th Ave. Crews are working to extinguish the fire and complete searches. Please stay clear of the area while crews work. <a href="https://t.co/UZ6N6ekR94">pic.twitter.com/UZ6N6ekR94</a> —@Regina_Fire

"We are able to control it. It's just we can't get in the buildings, access all of the areas that were impacted by the fire," McCullough said.

He said they don't know the cause of the fire and haven't had the opportunity to investigate the cause at this time.

McCullough said the fire didn't spread to neighbouring buildings, but all three floors and basement of the building have had serious smoke, fire and water damage.

Authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area while crews work.