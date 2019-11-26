Three Regina Transit buses involved in downtown crash

Three Regina Transit buses were involved in a crash downtown on Monday.

According to the Regina Police Service, a bus travelling east on 11th Avenue collided with the driver's side mirror of a parked bus, then crashed into the back of a third bus.

"There were a small number of passengers on each of the buses involved and EMS was available on scene," a news release from Regina Police Service said. "Only minor injuries were reported."

Police the incident is under investigation.