Three Regina Transit buses involved in downtown crash
Three Regina Transit buses were involved in a crash downtown on Monday.

Incident under investigation: Regina Police Service

A Regina Transit bus collided with two parked buses on Tuesday. (Submitted by Neil Klippenstein)

According to the Regina Police Service, a bus travelling east on 11th Avenue collided with the driver's side mirror of a parked bus, then crashed into the back of a third bus.

"There were a small number of passengers on each of the buses involved and EMS was available on scene," a news release from Regina Police Service said. "Only minor injuries were reported." 

Police the incident is under investigation.

The bus in motion struck another bus on its driver's side mirror, then proceeded to run into the back of a third bus, also on its driver's side. (Submitted by Neil Klippenstein)
