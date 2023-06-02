Downpour leads to flooding in Regina

A heavy downpour overnight is responsible for flooding and traffic delays in Regina.

Current conditions according to Environment Canada are mostly cloudy and there is a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms starting at about 3 p.m. this afternoon. That chance of rain is expected carry on until early Saturday morning.

Social media posts from commuters across Regina show the excess amounts of water building up from the rain.

We got quite a bit of rain overnight which may affect your morning commute <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/QjvAWUqQes">pic.twitter.com/QjvAWUqQes</a> —@SLangeneggerCBC

Some residential streets appear to be flooded with enough water that recycling bins are floating. There are reports of basement flooding, particularly in the northeast.

Worst. Sask Storm. Ever. So many <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> MAIN streets flooded out by torrential rain and here in Uplands …<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> 🤦🏼‍♂️🏝️ <a href="https://t.co/aJAvVHcxhI">pic.twitter.com/aJAvVHcxhI</a> —@JeffHamonPhoto

...More to come