Downpour leads to flooding in Regina

A heavy downpour in Regina leading to flooding on streets is causing traffic issues

Rain may affect morning commutes as streets and underpasses are under water

Underpass in Regina with a pool of water underneath
The underpass on Broad Street near downtown is currently barricaded off because of a pool of water. (Jacob Zehr)

A heavy downpour overnight is responsible for flooding and traffic delays in Regina.

Current conditions according to Environment Canada are mostly cloudy and there is a 60 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms starting at about 3 p.m. this afternoon. That chance of rain is expected carry on until early Saturday morning.

Social media posts from commuters across Regina show the excess amounts of water building up from the rain.

Some residential streets appear to be flooded with enough water that recycling bins are floating. There are reports of basement flooding, particularly in the northeast.

...More to come

