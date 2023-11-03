A proposed apartment complex in a neighbourhood full of single-family homes has been met with stiff opposition — an issue that represents the complex issues at play when trying to build density in the city.

Approximately 200 people packed the gymnasium of Douglas Park School on Thursday evening for a community meeting.

Many of the attendees were there to voice opposition to the proposed five-storey, 90 unit building that would be located just a few hundred metres away.

"I would like to think that the message would be, please hear us," Chera Kichula, a resident who spoke with media on behalf of many in the community. Kichula says many neighbours have concerns about increased traffic the building could bring and potential changes to the area's character.

"We have lived here a long time. We are educated on the area more so than any little research document that you could come up with. I think it says that we really care and we're going to hold you accountable."

An artists rendering of the proposed five-storey, 90-unit apartment that would be located along 20th Avenue but is currently part of a parcel of land on Douglas Avenue owned by the Regina Christian School Association. (City of Regina)

At issue is a section of land behind Du Parc Ècole Francophone that runs along 20th Ave. E.

The space is currently owned by the Regina Christian School Association and was part of land that was previously meant for school purposes but is now considered as surplus by school authorities, according to city planning documents.

The developer has proposed zoning changes for the area that if approved would result in the and being split off into its own lot.

Due to the height of the potential development and the inclusion of a daycare centre in the proposal, the changes will ultimately need to be approved by Regina city council.

Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc, who represents the Boothill neighbourhood, attended the community meeting Thursday along with representatives from the city's planning department.

LeBlanc said it's the biggest crowd and the highest level of interest he's seen for a single issue since he was elected in 2020.

LeBlanc said he was worried that Thursday's conversation would be dominated by people outright opposed to introducing more development and housing to the area — a sentiment commonly known as Not In My Backyard (NIMBY).

However, he was relieved that many of the people had legitimate concerns over things like traffic and infrastructure.

LeBlanc stressed that he has yet to make up his mind on the proposed development and will wait to see what city administration recommends when it comes before council.

"As a democratically elected person I can't ignore what appears to be the democratic will of people who live here and I think the most important voice in whether something gets built is the people who live there," LeBlanc said.

Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc addresses the community meeting at Douglas Park School on Thursday. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

During the meeting LeBlanc encouraged residents to show up at Regina planning commission and Regina city council to share their views, saying that if council can be swayed by five delegates it will listen to the objections of dozens of delegates.

Kichula says her neighbourhood plans to make their voice heard wherever they can.

"These people love their community. They're going to live here forever," she said.

"I really think that people are going to see it till the end and make sure that the policies that are set in place are going to be followed."

Density challenges ahead

The resistance to the proposed development highlights one of the problems facing Regina city council — it may soon need to significantly alter its existing rules around zoning and density if it wants to secure millions of dollars from the federal government.

Housing availability has continued to shrink even as the City of Regina expects its population to climb from approximately 249,000 to 300,000 by 2030.

City council is trying to address the issue and applied to the federal government's housing accelerator fund earlier this year. If it receives approval, it could access up to $36.2 million, driving 1,100 permit approvals for housing units in Regina by 2026.

Approximately 200 residents of the Boothill neighbourhood in Regina filled up the gymnasium of the Douglas Park School on Thursday evening. Many came to get answers about a proposed development for a five-storey, 90 unit apartment complex nearby. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

But recent feedback from federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser means city council will be asked to clear the way for zoning changes that would allow more intensification, meaning construction of new buildings or additions to existing buildings that result in additional units, and increased density.

That motion should come before council by the end of this year. Mayor Sandra Masters has declined to speculate on how those proposed changes could be received.

LeBlanc said Thursday's meeting was an example of the complex issues at play when it comes to city planning and the issue of density.

LeBlanc believes even if this project is voted down it's not a sign that density isn't attainable in Regina even though it desperately needs it.

He said Regina council needs to do a better job at creating neighbourhood plans that would set concrete ideas and goals around density and intensification after rigorous consultation with a specific neighbourhood.

"It doesn't work if you haven't thought about actively, 'Where are we trying to get to?'" he said

"If it's just we hope someone will put things up somewhere, then it it gets real tempting to accept anything when it comes."