Regina fire department reports no injuries in morning garage fire

A fire in Regina caused extensive damage to a double garage, but didn't result in any injuries.

Regina Fire and Protective Services Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen said multiple 911 calls came in around 8:30 a.m. CST about a garage fire on the 4200 block of Garnet Street.

When crews arrived they found a fully engulfed double garage and determined it could not be saved.

Sundeen said crews' shifted their focus to preventing the fire from spreading while working to knock down the main blaze.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said no one was injured in Friday's fire. (Germian Wilson/CBC News)

Crews found no one inside the garage once the fire was put out and reported no injuries.

"We can always replace garages, but we can't replace people," Sundeen said.

The deputy chief said investigators remain on scene to determine the fire's cause.