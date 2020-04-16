Keep the household item donations at home, say Canadian non-profits

COVID-19 has led to people being told to stay home, which in turn has led some to start spring cleaning.

With this in mind, charities around Canada are asking people to hold on to would-be donations of hosuehold items for now.

The Salvation Army shuttered its stores in March and stopped taking donations shortly after.

Jamie Rands, a spokesperson for the prairie division of the Salvation Army, said the closures meant financial difficulty, but were important due to provincial measures and concerns for employees.

Rands said workers have put up signs asking people to hang onto items, but some don't follow the advice and leave stuff outside.

"Unfortunately, the piles sometimes end up outside of the stores and they're either damaged by weather or damaged by vandals," Rands said. "We're not able to reuse those items at a later date."

The Salvation Army is opening 22 new private shelter beds specifically designed for people seeking help with addictions. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Rands said clothing and household items will be needed when they reopen due to increased unemployment.

"We're asking if the public can just set aside their items for this time," he said.

"To keep it safe for our employees and our volunteers that was the best step to take."

A donation bin in Saskatoon was overflowing in early April with items on the ground covered in snow. (Don Somers/CBC)

The issue is not limited to the Salvation Army.

Diabetes Canada has put out a public service announcement asking people to stop leaving items in already-overflowing bins.

"We urgently need your help," the statement said.

Pickups from bins stopped on March 23. Diabetes Canada said on its website that people have been leaving bags of clothes and bags of garbage.

A donation centre in Saskatoon has pylons with 'No Donations' signs but there are still boxes and bags of donations near the door. (Don Somers/CBC)

Value Village has a similar message. All its donation centres are closed across Canada.

"If you're using this time inside to declutter, we recommend holding on to your donations of clothing and household goods until we reopen and are able to accept them on behalf of our non-profit partners," a statement by CEO Mark Walsh said.

In Saskatoon, Community Living has suspended all in-person pick-ups and donation drop-offs. A post on the organization's social media says it is not accepting donations of household items, including books and dishes.

However, the yellow bins operated by the nonprofit are accepting clothing and other soft items — such as towels or linens.