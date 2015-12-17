Donated bikes meant as prizes for good students stolen from community school in Regina

A program designed to reward children at St. Catherine Community School with bicycles for good attitude, attendance and school work has been dealt a blow after a storage area was broken into and some of the bikes were stolen.

The bikes were donated through Bikes For Kids, a program by Powerhouse Mortgages DLC and United Way. Bikes For Kids chooses one community school a year to donate bikes to.

The program donated 20 bikes and one scooter to St. Catherine, along with helmets and bike locks.

"The whole point of the program is to promote good attitude, good academics and good attendance with our kids," Tourigny said.

The school is calling the program Triple A.

Some bikes were on display in the school while others were stored in a storage container. The container had a padlock but when Tourigny arrived at the school he found one of the doors was open and some were missing.

Tourigny went inside to call the police and by the time he came back outside, another two had been stolen.

"It looks like they pried it. It's a really thick lock and I was actually quite shocked because it's never been broken into before," Tourigny said.

Regina police said in a release that after the theft was reported, a school staff member saw a man pushing a bicycle down the street. He hopped on the bike and left the scene.

The man is described as in his 30's with a heavier build, weighing about 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing a grey sweater and tan pants.

They were so excited too. I mean winning a bike worth three or four hundred dollars is pretty exciting to anybody. - Principal Paul Tourigny

The students heard about the bikes being stolen and are disappointed, he said.

"They were so excited too. I mean winning a bike worth three or four hundred dollars is pretty exciting to anybody, right," Tourigny said. "So they're upset and disappointed because we have seven less bikes to give away."

Tourigny said recovering any of the bikes will be tough as police have informed him they haven't seen anything since.

The community response was quick though, with the original post about the theft being shared more than 2,000 times.

"It's been very encouraging," he said. "I think everything will work fine. We're not giving any bikes away to it until the end of the month. We have some time to kind of get things in order."