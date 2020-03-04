'Shelter desert' in southeast Sask. makes it harder for people to flee domestic violence

Crisis shelters for domestic violence victims are needed as demand grows in southern Saskatchewan, according to Estevan's police chief and the city's director of the local counselling service.

Calls have gone up as the resource-economy trends further downward, Estevan police chief Paul Ladouceur said.

"From 2015 to 2019 we've seen our reports of domestic violence almost double," he said. "The stress level in homes and things like that start to really have its impact," he said. "I'm not saying that economy and stress is an excuse for domestic violence, don't misunderstand me — but it's a reality."

Ladouceur said what's most concerning is police are only seeing the tip of the iceberg with domestic violence because "it's at the breaking point where the person reaches out for help."

For the first time in 25-years, the local counselling agency that serves Weyburn and Estevan is operating over capacity with wait-lists.

Both communities have populations of more than 10,000 and they are considered "shelter deserts," because they're more than 100 kilometres away from the nearest short-stay domestic violence shelter.

A map from the Provincial Association of Transition Houses in Saskatchewan depicting available counselling and shelter services. (Provincial Association of Transition Houses in Saskatchewan)

Christa Daku, executive director for Envision Counselling and Support Centre, said the pressure on staff grows as the wait-lists get longer.

"​When someone is coming in ​in a​ crisis and our case​loads are at ca​pacity as they​​ are​,​ we have to do a significant amount of rejigging and manoeuvring​," Daku said.

She said they will find a way to support people in immediate crisis but noted "it would be​ much easier if there was a safe shelter for them to access."

Daku said people are staying in unhealthy relationships "because they have nowhere close to go."

"It's really difficult to flee a domestic violence situation to start with, never mind uprooting yourself and your kids to a farther center that they're not used to," she said.

Factors like pets, finances and job-security also complicate leaving the community.

The agency does safety-planning with victims and transports them to other shelters in places like Moose Jaw, Regina or even Yorkton. She said this is more complicated since the loss of the inter-provincial bus service.

She said counselling-alone does not address dangerous situations, adding the ideal scenario for isolated rural victims would be to leave the unhealthy relationship while maintaining most aspects of their life, by going to a local shelter.

The biggest challenge for Estevan police who answer domestic-related calls, Ladouceur said, is safety. He said victims might be "forced to uproot or stay with somebody else," or feel trapped.

Ladouceur said situations can become "catastrophic" if violence escalates when someone stays. Ladouceur came to Estevan from Ontario in 2014 and was surprised by the absence of a crisis shelter. The same year, a domestic homicide shook the community.

"The couple was somewhat forced to stay together," he said.

Nathan Mullen eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing his former spouse Leslie Dwyre, 27, in their home.

Ladouceur said gaps come down to money, but he believes the cost will grow by not acting.

"Sometimes it takes money upfront to save money and resources down the road, and more importantly, to ensure people are living a healthy and safe life for years to come."

Paul Ladouceur said it doesn't seem right that victims are the ones who have to uproot their lives, adding 'if there's any inconvenience occurred it should, you know in my opinion, be that at the cost of the accused and certainly not the victim.' (CBC)

Envision Counselling and Support Centre's Interpersonal Violence and Abuse program is funded in part by the Ministries of Justice and Social Services.

Daku said they've already begun talking with the government about "what needs to be done to prove the need in our area" for a shelter.

Last week, minister responsible for the status of women office Tina Beaudry-Mellor said the province is looking at how to increase resources for the Estevan area. Ladouceur said they are looking at a Police and Crisis Team (PACT) model that would see a mental health professional partner up with police officers to handle certain calls.

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911. To find assistance in your area, visit sheltersafe.ca or http://endingviolencecanada.org/getting-help. In Saskatchewan,www.pathssk.org has listings of available services across the province.