Missing German shepherd rescued from well near village of Love, Sask.

A German shepherd by the name Sara was missing for two days before being found in a well on her owners' property near the town of Love, Sask., about 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Nipawin Fire Department responded to the call on April 7. Firefighters were able to pull the dog out of the well with a tow strap, according to a Facebook post.

Paul Cockell is the newly appointed fire chief for the town of Nipawin. He said this was his first official call.

"We would be more than happy to rescue a dog as opposed to rescuing a person who went into a well to try and rescue a dog," said Cockell.

How Sara got in the well is unkown. Cockell suspects the dog was there for the two days it was missing.

Cockell said he was happy to start off on a positive note as the new fire chief.

"Knowing that the dog is running around at top speed immediately after it got to the surface, you know, it just puts a smile on everyone's face," Cockell said.