Local dog show's plush category gives young people a chance to get in on the fun
Young people who took in the Regina Kennel Club’s Prairie Dog Shows and Trials had a chance to get in on the action.

Regina Kennel Club Prairie Dog Shows and Trials, held at International Trade Centre, ran Dec. 5 to 8

Bryan Eneas · CBC News ·
Young dog lovers had a chance to try showing off their plush dogs at the Regina Kennel Club's Prairie Dog Shows and Trials event on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Children who took in the Regina Kennel Club's Prairie Dog Shows and Trials had a special chance to get in on the action. 

There was a category for those who may have been too young to actually show dogs. Instead, they had a chance to show off their favourite plush pooch.

"This is the best part of the dog show," Laura Reeves, who judged the plush dog show event said.

"I love having the little people and their little dogs and they're so joyful and sometimes, when we're grownups, we get caught up in the competition and we lose that joy." 

Participants had an opportunity to experience every aspect of being inside the ring at a dog show, including judging. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
A variety of plush dogs, in all shapes and sizes, were on display on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
Laura Reeves says the idea of plush dog shows is moving across the border, as the American resident has seen their popularity grow in the United States over the last few years. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"We are a sport that is aging rapidly, so all things that we do that encourage young people to participate are fabulous," Reeves said.

"It makes my heart happy [to see so many kids in the ring]... to see each generation come along really fills me with joy."

Julia Collins showed a plush husky at the Regina Kennel Club's Prairie Dog Shows and Trials on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
Julia Collins has been showing dogs for six years; after participating in the plush dog show she moved over to the Jr. Handling category. (Bryan Eneas/CBC )
Two young participants compare their plush dogs before entering the ring at the Regina Kennel Club's Prairie Dog Shows and Trials on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Reeves said the dog community is like a giant family, where everyone knows each other and everyone gets to spend time with their best friends, their dogs, and everyone gets a chance to compete.

"I want the children to understand they're doing a fun thing with their dog," she said.

Reeves encouraged everyone to attend the dog show if they get a chance.

Some participants were accompanied by more experienced dog handlers as they made their way around the ring. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
The Regina Kennel Club has been hosting a plushy dog show event for the last five years. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
Of course, plenty of real dogs were also shown during the event, which ran between Thursday and Sunday in Regina. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

