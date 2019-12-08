Local dog show's plush category gives young people a chance to get in on the fun
Regina Kennel Club Prairie Dog Shows and Trials, held at International Trade Centre, ran Dec. 5 to 8
Children who took in the Regina Kennel Club's Prairie Dog Shows and Trials had a special chance to get in on the action.
There was a category for those who may have been too young to actually show dogs. Instead, they had a chance to show off their favourite plush pooch.
"This is the best part of the dog show," Laura Reeves, who judged the plush dog show event said.
"I love having the little people and their little dogs and they're so joyful and sometimes, when we're grownups, we get caught up in the competition and we lose that joy."
"We are a sport that is aging rapidly, so all things that we do that encourage young people to participate are fabulous," Reeves said.
"It makes my heart happy [to see so many kids in the ring]... to see each generation come along really fills me with joy."
Reeves said the dog community is like a giant family, where everyone knows each other and everyone gets to spend time with their best friends, their dogs, and everyone gets a chance to compete.
"I want the children to understand they're doing a fun thing with their dog," she said.
Reeves encouraged everyone to attend the dog show if they get a chance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.