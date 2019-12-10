Police shoot 3 times at dog in Regina while responding to call for help

Regina police say a dog in the city is not injured, despite an officer shooting at it three times on Monday night.

An aggressive dog ran at police officers and charged at one of the officers while they were trying to back away, according to a police news release.

The officers had been going around the back of a house on the 500 block of Victoria Avenue at around 9 p.m., responding to a 911 call for help.

The dog retreated and its owner came outside to restrain it after the officer fired off three rounds, police say.

Police did not provide details of what they were investigating, but said officers were able to proceed with their work once the dog was taken to a room inside its owner's home.

