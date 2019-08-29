Dog reportedly poisoned in Regina, police requesting public's help
Police don’t know if poisoning was accidental or result of deliberate action
Regina police are warning dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and pay careful attention while walking them or playing with them outdoors.
The warning comes after police followed up on rumours that a dog was poisoned in the Wascana View neighbourhood park on July 18.
According to the owner, a vet confirmed that the dog died after ingesting rabbit poison.
Police don't know if this was an accidental poisoning or the result of a deliberate action, how the dog ingested the poison, what substance it may have contained or the exact time or location the incident occurred.
They are asking for the public's help to fill in the details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.