Dog reportedly poisoned in Regina, police requesting public's help

Regina police are warning dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and pay careful attention while walking them or playing with them outdoors.

The warning comes after police followed up on rumours that a dog was poisoned in the Wascana View neighbourhood park on July 18.

According to the owner, a vet confirmed that the dog died after ingesting rabbit poison.

Police don't know if this was an accidental poisoning or the result of a deliberate action, how the dog ingested the poison, what substance it may have contained or the exact time or location the incident occurred.

They are asking for the public's help to fill in the details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).