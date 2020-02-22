Dog attack leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Saskatoon police say a man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two dogs in the 400 block of Avenue E South on Friday night.

Police were called shortly before midnight, while the attack was happening.

The Air Support Unit was able to spot the ongoing attack from the air, helping police on the ground locate the man and dogs.

When officers arrived they found a 40-year-old man being attacked by two large breed dogs.

Both canines began to aggressively advance toward the officers, who say they were were then forced to shoot at them, killing both dogs.

The man was transported to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police will review the shooting of the dogs, as per policy.

There's no indication any charges have been laid.