Sask. doctors asking province to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health-care workers

Saskatchewan doctors are calling on the provincial government to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers across the province, in hopes of "stunting an anticipated fourth wave of the pandemic."

In a news release Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) said the request comes as the province continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials reported 90 new cases in the province on Wednesday. There were also 65 people in hospital, 16 of whom were under intensive care — the most COVID-19 ICU patients Saskatchewan has seen since the beginning of July.

"The pandemic is not over. COVID-19 case numbers are rising in many jurisdictions, primarily among the unvaccinated," wrote SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom, a family physician practising in Melfort, Sask. "COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and they provide a sure path out of the pandemic."

With the highly contagious delta variant circulating throughout Saskatchewan, Strydom emphasized the province must do "everything possible" to make sure all residents — but especially those working in health care — have both of their doses.

"Many health-care workers are drawn to their careers to care for their patients. They also have a professional obligation and responsibility to keep patients safe," Strydom said.

The SMA said a provision should be made for people with medical exemptions, such as those who have allergies to components of the vaccine, have proof it's harmful to their health or object for religious reasons.

The Saskatchewan doctors' call echoes similar requests across the country in Ontario and New Brunswick, along with the national associations representing physicians and nurses.

Doctors concerned about loosening of restrictions: SMA

According to the SMA, doctors across Saskatchewan are also concerned about the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Even though we are enjoying summer in Saskatchewan and reconnecting with family and friends, we need to be cautious," said Strydom. "A fourth wave of COVID cases with the delta variant has emerged elsewhere, and it looks like it is coming our way. We need to redouble our vigilance as our unvaccinated children return to school in three weeks."

As a precaution, the SMA urges people to continue to practise the health measures they've been using throughout the pandemic. That includes wearing masks in indoor public places, washing hands regularly, physically distancing when possible, and staying home and getting tested for COVID-19 when sick.