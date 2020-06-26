Sask. doctor loses licence, is suspended after being found guilty by college of conduct unbecoming

The College of Physicians and Surgeons has suspended and pulled the medical licence of a Saskatchewan doctor who was accused of engaging in non-consensual sex acts with a woman he met on Tinder.

Jesse Leontowicz was accused of conduct unbecoming for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app in January 2018. He was a medical student at the time of the incident.

Earlier this month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons announced Leontowicz's licence to practise was pulled and he was suspended. He will also be reprimanded by the college at its next meeting in September.

College documents detailing the allegations against Leontowicz say he removed the condom he was wearing during intercourse and forced the woman into having sex without the condom. They say that everything that happened after Leontowicz removed the condom was non-consensual.

The documents also say that while she consented to rough sex, the woman did not consent to being "beaten to the point of seeing stars" by Leontowicz during intercourse. The incident left the woman's body bruised.

"I hope I didn't scare you," Leontowicz allegedly said after the incident. "I've scared girls before."

Leontowicz denied removing his condom during sex. He testified the pair engaged in three or four "rounds" of sex and no condom was used in last one, which he said was consensual. He also denied making the comment about scaring girls, college documents show.

Leontowicz declined to comment to CBC, saying he needed to speak with his lawyer.

The woman went to the Pasqua Hospital on Jan 24, 2018, and reported the incident to the Regina Police Service on Jan. 26, 2018.

"Ultimately, she was advised by the Regina Police Service lead investigator that no charges would be laid," the college documents said.

The documents said that Leontowicz was not criminally charged in the matter.

The college found that while his actions did not occur while he was performing his job, they were damaging to both himself and his profession.

"A core value of the medical profession is to do no harm. Further, the essence of the work of the profession is to help and heal other human beings. Sexual assault is the antithesis of this creed and unacceptable to the profession," the ruling said.

"Dr. Leontowicz, in practice, will undoubtedly deal with female patients, disrobed and vulnerable. He has shown himself, by his conduct toward [the woman], as unworthy of the trust which is placed in physicians by their female patients and the public generally."