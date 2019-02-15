Doctor donates $800K to upgrade neo-natal intensive unit in Prince Albert

A physician who has helped in the births of more than 10,000 babies in Saskatchewan has delivered a different bundle of joy.

Dr. Lalita Malhotra has donated $800,000 to the Victoria Hospital Foundation in Prince Albert to upgrade the community's neo-natal intensive care unit. Malhotra has practised medicine in the region for more than 42 years.

In 1975, she and her late husband Dr. Tilak Malhotra moved to Prince Albert, where he was the only pediatrician for 20 years. The couple helped to deliver and care for mothers and newborns in Prince Albert and the north. Prince Albert's current neo-natal intensive care unit can only take care of four babies at a time.

"That is my pleasure that we can provide the same best care in all the world to all newborns," Malhotra said at a presentation Thursday. "(My husband) encouraged me always to do everything for the community."

Sherry Buckler, CEO of the Victoria Hospital Foundation, said the donation helped reach a $2.2-million fundraising goal within six months.