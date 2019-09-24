Doctor charged with conduct unbecoming after alleged non-consensual sex

Warning: This article contains details some readers may find disturbing.



A doctor, who was a medical student at the time of the incident, has been charged by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan with unbecoming, improper or discreditable conduct.

Jesse Leontowicz allegedly engaged in consensual sex with a woman he met on the dating app Tinder in January 2018 that eventually became non-consensual.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan said Leontowicz was a medical student at the time of the alleged incident.



The charges have not been proven nor tested in a hearing before the college's discipline committee.

A college document detailing the allegations of unprofessional conduct say Leontowicz took off a condom during intercourse, which the woman did not consent to, but Leontowicz did not stop engaging in sexual activity.

Although rough sex was consented to after Leontowicz allegedly took his condom off, he allegedly held the woman down and hit her repeatedly, leaving her body bruised.

Calls and messages to Leontowicz for comment on this story were not returned by publication time.

The matter was discussed at the most recent meeting of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, according to the college's legal counsel Bryan Salte.

"I anticipate that he will deny the allegations based upon the information that's been given to us," Salte said. "It will be necessary for it to go to a hearing to determine whether the charges are proved or the charges are not proved."

Salte said a hearing date has not yet been set. He said the college still needs to go through the appropriate steps to call a hearing and he said he anticipated expert evidence would be submitted so additional time will be needed to allow the committee to hear that evidence.

Salte said police involvement in the investigation is out of the college's control.

"We deal with potential unprofessional conduct by our members, and whether a matter is being addressed by the justice system is something that doesn't directly involve us," he said.

CBC has reached out to police in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert to find out if a criminal investigation has been launched into this incident.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service said they do not have a report of charges against Leontowicz.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said no news releases have been issued that contain Leontowicz's name, but not every incident police investigate includes a subsequent news release.

The Prince Albert Police Service did not respond to a request for information by publication time.