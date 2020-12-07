U of S doctor calls delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses by year's end 'fabulous'

Today's announcement that 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Canada before the end of the year is "fabulous news", says Dr. Joseph Blondeau, head of the clinical microbiology department at the University of Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Monday morning.

Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will be on hand by year's end to launch a mass inoculation campaign, which is expected to take many months to complete.

The shots are earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staffers working there.

On CBC's Blue Sky, Blondeau said the timeline when more doses will be delivered is key.

He wondered whether 249,000 people would be vaccinated knowing that at least that many doses would be available within a month so those people could get their second dose.

Dr. Joseph Blondeau is the head of the clinical microbiology department at the University of Saskatchewan. (David Shield/CBC News)

The first doses will arrive as some provinces — notably Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — grapple with a sharp increase in COVID-19 caseloads and deaths.

Trudeau said these doses will be delivered by the company directly to 14 distribution centres now equipped with the necessary cold storage.

This particular vaccine must be stored at -80 C — which will make the logistics of distribution "incredibly complex," Trudeau said.

Blondeau said despite the speed that these vaccines were developed, he trusts the experts to know that they are safe before being approved.

When it's his turn to be vaccinated, Blondeau said he will be more than ready to get the shot.

"I'll be rolling up my sleeve and not giving it a second thought."