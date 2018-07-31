DNA test sets Regina man on search for biological father
Ray Buggera's world was turned upside down this past year when his youngest daughter found out through a DNA test that her ancestry was 24 per cent Asian and 76 per cent European.
But Stephanie Buggera's mother isn't Asian. And Ray doesn't have Asian parents — or so he thought.
"I was supposed to be German, but that never really added up throughout my life," said the Regina man.
"[My daughters] told me over the phone first. I was a little surprised, but deep down, I kind of knew that."
Growing up, he had doubts about his ethnicity.
Daughter had suspicions
Another of Ray's daughters, Ashley Schneider, suspected her father's lineage was partly Asian. A nurse by trade, she was talking with a doctor about how the flush syndrome — a symptom of consuming alcohol common among Asians, where the skin gets flushed or blotchy — was something which she and her father shared.
Schneider also noted that her dad had typical Asian physical features.
Stephanie thought the same after she moved to Vancouver with her mother when she was 10 years old, and was surrounded by more people of Asian descent.
Growing up, Buggera's daughters were never sure of their ethnicity — it kept them guessing their entire lives. Some people thought they were Italian because of their last name.
"We've always been bugged by random people, guessing our culture, our background. My sisters and I used to joke and bug my dad all the time that we were going to do [DNA] testing," said Schneider.
Test points to mainland China
When she told her dad the results, there was some denial, but also a lot of curiosity.
"He was asking what the actual breakdown was," Stephanie said.
According to the results, her ethnic breakdown includes 23.9 per cent from mainland China and one per cent from southeast Asia.
She was skeptical until her father did the test as well. His results showed his ancestry was 50 per cent Asian.
Schneider said it's hard on her dad to find out this news.
"It's always been difficult knowing he didn't know his biological father for sure," she said.
Mother worked in Chinese restaurant
Now, though, Ray is determined to track him down.
From there, Ray contacted the Regina Chinese Canadian Association to get more information. He started looking for some of the past employees that used to work there.
Ray said his biological father may have in fact worked in another Chinese restaurant in town — in the Cathedral area — called Hong Kong Chop Suey.
Still, Ray has hope that he will find him someday.
"There have been a couple of people who have said he's still alive and well. He would be up there in age now," he said.
Family reaching out for help
Stephanie has a lot of questions for her long-lost grandfather.
"I would want to know if he ever tried looking for my dad. If he had ever wondered if his son had grandkids."
Schneider said she is reaching out to anyone who may have information on her biological grandfather.
"I ask anybody hoping that somebody would have an idea, have some ties. Anybody I meet that's Asian hoping maybe their parents will have some background," she said.
She recently had a son. She hopes that he will get to know more about his great-grandfather and his family.
"My father and we have missed many years knowing our biological family, so the opportunity for my son would be amazing. That means my son could have several cousins, a grandpa -- find somebody at least."