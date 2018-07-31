DNA test sets Regina man on search for biological father

Stephanie Buggera with her father Ray Buggera and her sister Ashley Schneider look at their dad's childhood photos on his phone. (Tyler Pidlubny)

Ray Buggera's world was turned upside down this past year when his youngest daughter found out through a DNA test that her ancestry was 24 per cent Asian and 76 per cent European.

But Stephanie Buggera's mother isn't Asian. And Ray doesn't have Asian parents — or so he thought.

"I was supposed to be German, but that never really added up throughout my life," said the Regina man.

"[My daughters] told me over the phone first. I was a little surprised, but deep down, I kind of knew that."

Growing up, he had doubts about his ethnicity.

Daughter had suspicions

DNA test results showing Ray Buggera's Asian lineage. (DNA & Me)

Another of Ray's daughters, Ashley Schneider, suspected her father's lineage was partly Asian. A nurse by trade, she was talking with a doctor about how the flush syndrome — a symptom of consuming alcohol common among Asians, where the skin gets flushed or blotchy — was something which she and her father shared.

Schneider also noted that her dad had typical Asian physical features.

Stephanie thought the same after she moved to Vancouver with her mother when she was 10 years old, and was surrounded by more people of Asian descent.

Growing up, Buggera's daughters were never sure of their ethnicity — it kept them guessing their entire lives. Some people thought they were Italian because of their last name.

"We've always been bugged by random people, guessing our culture, our background. My sisters and I used to joke and bug my dad all the time that we were going to do [DNA] testing," said Schneider.

Test points to mainland China

Ray Buggera as an infant. (Ray Buggera) Finally, Stephanie did a 23 and Me test — one of the few genealogy tests now available online.

When she told her dad the results, there was some denial, but also a lot of curiosity.

"He was asking what the actual breakdown was," Stephanie said.

According to the results, her ethnic breakdown includes 23.9 per cent from mainland China and one per cent from southeast Asia.

She was skeptical until her father did the test as well. His results showed his ancestry was 50 per cent Asian.

Schneider said it's hard on her dad to find out this news.

"It's always been difficult knowing he didn't know his biological father for sure," she said.

Mother worked in Chinese restaurant

Now, though, Ray is determined to track him down.

Ilean Potter was Ray Buggera's mother. She worked as a waitress at The Exchange Cafe in the 1960s. (Ray Buggera) He recalled that his mother used to work at a Chinese restaurant in Regina called The Exchange. Some Google searches led him to the story of Yee Clun, a restaurant owner who fought the courts for the right as a Chinese man to hire white women in his restaurant.

From there, Ray contacted the Regina Chinese Canadian Association to get more information. He started looking for some of the past employees that used to work there.

Ray said his biological father may have in fact worked in another Chinese restaurant in town — in the Cathedral area — called Hong Kong Chop Suey.

Childhood photo of Ray Buggera (Ray Buggera) But nailing any information down has proven challenging because so much time has already passed.

Still, Ray has hope that he will find him someday.

"There have been a couple of people who have said he's still alive and well. He would be up there in age now," he said.

Family reaching out for help

Raelyn, Stephanie and Ashley pose for a photograph. (Stephanie Buggara) Buggera feels finding his biological father would be good for him and his daughters.

Stephanie has a lot of questions for her long-lost grandfather.

"I would want to know if he ever tried looking for my dad. If he had ever wondered if his son had grandkids."

Schneider said she is reaching out to anyone who may have information on her biological grandfather.

"I ask anybody hoping that somebody would have an idea, have some ties. Anybody I meet that's Asian hoping maybe their parents will have some background," she said.

She recently had a son. She hopes that he will get to know more about his great-grandfather and his family.

"My father and we have missed many years knowing our biological family, so the opportunity for my son would be amazing. That means my son could have several cousins, a grandpa -- find somebody at least."