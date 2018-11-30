Sask. sharply divided over Supreme Court carbon tax decision

A recent Supreme Court of Canada decision on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax has the Saskatchewan government expressing disappointment and environmentalists cheering.

On Thursday, the court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the federal Liberal government's carbon pricing plan is constitutional.

The decision means the federal government is able to move ahead with its plan to ensure every province and territory has a price on carbon to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

In a statement, Premier Scott Moe said he was disappointed with the decision.

"While the Supreme Court has determined that Prime Minister Trudeau has the legal right to impose a carbon tax, it doesn't mean he should, and it doesn't make the carbon tax any less punitive for Saskatchewan people," he wrote.

"Saskatchewan will remain vigilant in defending our constitutional jurisdiction from further infringement from this federal government."

The Saskatchewan government, along with Ontario and Alberta, challenged the constitutionality of the carbon plan, arguing that it trespassed into areas that are traditionally governed by the provinces.

The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that global warming caused harm outside of provincial boundaries and fell under the "peace, order and good governance" clause of the Constitution.

Moe vowed that he would not be sitting idly by.

"Our government will continue to make every effort to protect Saskatchewan families, workers and businesses from the negative consequences of the federal carbon tax," wrote the premier.

"We will forge our own path without being subject to the punitive and ineffective carbon tax imposed by Prime Minister Trudeau and the federal government."

Provincial Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili said he was concerned that the carbon tax would affect people living in rural and remote areas and did not support the tax.

He asked the premier to begin negotiating a Saskatchewan-centric deal that would exempt fuel used for grain drying and would limit costs to families.

However, Meili criticized Moe's efforts in the courtroom and said that energy should have been spent bargaining.

"Scott Moe chose to maintain the Trudeau carbon tax for two whole years instead of trying to negotiate a better deal," wrote Meili.

"With the decision reached today, Scott Moe and the Sask. Party government must act quickly to negotiate a better deal that protects Saskatchewan's economy and gives working families a break."

Environmentalists happy

Meanwhile, environmentalists across Saskatchewan were cheering the move, saying they hoped it would begin to cut emissions across the province.

"Climate change is real and human activities aren't the primary cause," said Jim Elliott, with the Regina chapter of the Council of Canadians.

"We also believe that the impacts of the climate crisis we are seeing today and going forward is a foundational threat to life on this planet."

According to a paper published last year in Policy Options, Saskatchewan has the highest per-capita emissions in the country and is 244 per cent higher than the national average.

Other environmentalists believe the decision could open the door for Ottawa to do more on the climate file.

"Those measures could include regulations, innovative financing methods, targeted subsidies and serious government investment in clean energy efficiency initiatives, public transit and electric vehicles, and putting an end to government subsidies and favouritism toward the oil industry," said Mark Bigland-Pritchard with Climate Justice Saskatoon.

"There is no more time for dithering."

Bigland-Pritchard said the federal government's goal of reducing emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 was not enough and that Canada should aim to double that to 60 per cent.

Both Premier Moe and Opposition Leader Meili are expected to speak later today.