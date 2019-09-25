Regina Board of Police Commissioners report says RPS not meeting diversity goals

The Regina Police Service is falling behind on its diversity goals, with the number of self-identified Indigenous employees having gone down for consecutive years.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission's diversity goals call for 46 per cent of the employee pool to be women and a minimum representation for Indigenous employees to hover around 14 per cent, according to a report filed for Wednesday's Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Only 8.3 per cent — or 51 people in total — of the RPS employees identified as Indigenous in 2018. That's the lowest number of employees since at least 2010 when there were 59.

Women make up only 24 per cent of employees, with most of them working as civilian employees.

The SHRC goals have also been revised for this year, which called for more women, more people with disabilities and more people who are visible minorities.

It's calling for a 1 per cent increase in women to 47 per cent of total employees. The goal for Indigenous employees remains at 14 per cent.

The goal for employees with disabilities rose to 22 per cent while the goal for visible minorities grew to 16 per cent.

The RPS's strategy for the goals includes better marketing and branding, retention of current employees and a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Part of the branding includes new software for recruitment. The RPS has also made funding requests for potential scholarships.