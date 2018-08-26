Divers search for missing 7-year-old boy after mother found dead near Fort Qu'Appelle

The RCMP is searching three lakes near Fort Qu'Apelle for a seven-year-old boy whose mother was found dead on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Fort campground early in the afternoon after reports that a dead woman was found on the beach.

The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Tamaine Geldenhuys.

Underwater recovery unit at work

Geldenhuys' son, Greagan, hasn't been seen since Friday. It's believed he was with his mother shortly before her body was found on Saturday.

At this point, the RCMP said they don't suspect that the woman's death was the result of foul play.

RCMP search and rescue, the Fort Qu'Appelle Fire Department and conservation officers with the Ministry of Environment are involved in the search.

As of 1:50 p.m. CST, the RCMP's underwater recovery unit was searching Echo Lake, Pasqua Lake and Mission Lake.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about where Greagan is to contact the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP at (306) 332-2222.

A Facebook group page called Finding Greagan was launched Sunday morning, featuring several more photos of the boy.

Greagan is described as having blond hair and a slim build.