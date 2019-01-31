RCMP divers discover remains of 2 people at site of 1959 plane crash

The Saskatchewan RCMP has recovered the remains of two people in a plane that crashed into Peter Pond Lake in 1959.

According to a news release, the Underwater Recovery Team had to dive about 20 metres deep to find the Cessna 180 that crashed on its way to La Loche, Sask., nearly 60 years ago.

Pilot Ray Gran and conservation officer Harold Thompson went missing when the plane went down. Their bodies were not found.

The plane was only recently discovered by Gran's daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Donald Kapusta, with the help of sonar expert Garry Kozak.

Through a sonar scan, they found the plane upside down in Peter Pond Lake, about 450 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. They passed the location on to Saskatchewan RCMP in August.

The remains and personal belongings recovered by the team on Jan. 31 have been given to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

During the dives, boots, a pendant, a camera, a knife and a wallet were brought up from the sight.

One of the items officers recovered was a camera. (Facebook/Saskatchewan RCMP)

The RCMP said the remains, and all of the personal items retrieved, will be released to the families after the coroner's investigation is complete.

The team was able to capture video footage of the plane on Wednesday.

On Thursday, divers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba went down to the plane crash two at a time.

One, stationed at the bottom, secured the other diver while they searched the aircraft and its surroundings.

The temperature of the water was 2 C. The visibility at times was close to zero.

"At the bottom, you can't see your hand. You have to use a light close to your chest to see what you picked up," said diver, Const. Peter Rhead. "I wish I had more time to see the whole plane, but it was important to gather what we could from the cockpit.

"I saw the colours and the markings on the plane; it's obvious it is the right plane."

The five-day mission wrapped up on Thursday. (Facebook/Saskatchewan RCMP)

The mission was concluded Thursday and the dive site and equipment were packed up.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said it hopes the recovery operation helped to provide some closure to the families of the deceased.