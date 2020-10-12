Divas Nightclub, Temple Gardens, grocery stores on list of latest SHA alerts

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has released its latest list of places where people likely infectious with COVID-19 were in recent weeks.

The list published on Monday includes places in Moose Jaw, Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and Prince Albert.

The SHA is asking people who were at the businesses on the specific days at the specific times to self-monitor for 14 days. If people have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA said they must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their family doctor to arrange for testing.

Regina

Harbour Landing Walmart, 4500 Gordon Rd. Oct. 5 from 3:45 to 4:10 p.m. CST.

Superstore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert St. Oct. 5 from 11 to 11:40 a.m. CST.

Bed Bath and Beyond, Harbour Landing. Oct. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. CST.

Aman House Ministries, 1514 11th Ave. Oct. 7 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. CST.

Superstore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert St. Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. CST.

Walmart North, 3939 Rochdale Blvd. Oct. 9 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. CST.

Walmart South, 4500 Gordon Rd. Oct. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. CST.

Darbar Restaurant, 428 Victoria Ave. Oct. 9 from 12 to 1:20 p.m. CST.



Moose Jaw

Temple Gardens Mineral Pool. Oct. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CST.

Boston Pizza, 1650 Main St. N. Oct. 8 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. CST.



Prince Albert

Best Western Premier, 313 39th St. W. From Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. CST to Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. CST.



Saskatoon

Diva's Nightclub, 110-220 3rd Ave. S. Oct. 3 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. CST.

Crazy Cactus, 269 3rd Ave. S. Oct. 4 from 1:05 a.m. to 2 a.m. CST.



Yorkton

Save on Foods, 277 Broadway St. E. Oct. 5 from 8 to 9 p.m. CST.

Mano's, 15-277 Broadway St. E. Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST.

Superstore, Broadway St. E. Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.

Phantastic Nails, A-20 Broadway St. E. Oct. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. CST.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 277 Broadway St. E. (Unit 33). Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.

Walmart Supercentre, 240 Hamilton Rd. Oct. 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. CST.



The SHA is also reminding people it's important to keep at least two metres away from others when in public and wear a mask when that's not possible. It said people should also limit gathering, wash their hands with soap and water and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.