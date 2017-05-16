With fines going up in Sask., here's a refresher on what counts as distracted driving

With the fines around distracted driving set to more than double in February, it's a good idea to stay fresh on what will earn you a ticket.

Distracted driving goes well beyond using a cell phone behind the wheel. SGI's website features a list of some of the things that can constitute an offence:

Texting.

Using a hand-held electronic device like a cellphone or smartphone.

Eating and drinking.

Talking to passengers.

Grooming.

Reading, including maps.

Using a navigation system or GPS.

Watching a video.

Adjusting a radio, CD or MP3 player.

Smoking.

Pets.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy clarified that not all of these things will automatically result in a ticket.

"There is no law specifically against switching radio stations, drinking a coffee, or smoking a cigarette while you drive," McMurchy said.

"It's the driving behaviour that results from anything that is a potential distraction."

Different actions, different consequences

There are two separate tickets that can be issued, depending on what laws have been broken.

"Driver distractions like eating, using GPS, reading and personal grooming are covered under driving without due care and attention legislation," SGI's information page about distracted driving said.

The second ticket is related specifically to cell phone use behind the wheel.

"No driver shall hold, view, use or manipulate electronic communications equipment (cell phone) while driving a motor vehicle," the traffic safety act said.

Currently, the tickets for driving without undue care and attention and operating a cellphone or handheld device while driving are $280 and four demerit points.

In February 2020, when the law changes, those tickets will cost $580 and four demerit points.

Emergency services personnel exempt

Police officers, EMS staff and fire crews are exempt from SGI's distracted driving laws, as per the traffic safety act. It's the same as how they're allowed to exceed speed limits or go through red lights, according to McMurchy.

McMurchy asked Regina Police Service Cst. Mike Seel about this in a video shot during a ridealong last year:

Hey Cst. Seel, what do you say to people who point out that police sometimes drive while using a phone or computer? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DistractedDrivingRidealong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DistractedDrivingRidealong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RPSTrafficUnit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RPSTrafficUnit</a> <a href="https://t.co/cAXDsFlhV2">pic.twitter.com/cAXDsFlhV2</a> —@SGItweets

RCMP spokesperson Rob King said Mounties aren't taught to multitask while behind the wheel.

Instead, they're taught task sequencing, he said. This means officers focus on what's most important first, rather than trying to answer calls and drive at the same time.

He said a police car is one of the most distracting environments a person can be in, with a radio, a computer and sometimes a radar device relaying information to the officer, who also has to drive the vehicle.

Officers are taught to do things like answer calls when it's safest to do so, King said.