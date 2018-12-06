Distracted driving penalties are changing in Sask.: Here's what you should know

Saskatchewan's distracted driving laws will be tougher under new rules coming into effect on Saturday.

In a Thursday news release, Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, said the rules — announced last year and effective as of Feb. 1 — are needed because distracted driving remains a serious safety concern in the province.

"We hope by introducing tougher penalties — and especially strong penalties for repeat offenders — it will mean fewer people are driving distracted and fewer tickets issued," he said.

In 2018, distracted or inattentive driving was a factor in 6,000 collisions in the province, according to SGI, leading to 774 injuries and 22 deaths.

In 2019, three monthly records were set in terms of the number of distracted driving tickets that were handed out.

What's changing?

As of Saturday, a first distracted driving ticket will cost $580 and earn the driver four demerit points. Previously, the penalty was $280 for a first offence.

A second distracted driving ticket within one year will cost $1,400, and lead to a seven-day vehicle seizure and four demerit points. Owners are responsible for all impound and tow fees.

A third distracted driving ticket in one year will cost $2,100, and will result in another seven-day vehicle seizure and four more demerit points.

Each demerit points results in an additional $50 penalty for drivers who fall below zero. That means a driver who started at zero points and got three tickets would pay an additional $1,200 in penalties on top of the ticket fines, SGI said.

What isn't changing?

While the penalties for distracted driving will be tougher as of Saturday, the actual laws around distracted driving will remain the same.

Distracted driving goes well beyond using a cellphone behind the wheel. SGI's website features a list of some of the things that can constitute an offence, including:

Texting.

Using a hand-held electronic device like a cellphone or smartphone.

Eating and drinking.

Talking to passengers.

Grooming.

Reading, including maps.

Using a navigation system or GPS.

Watching a video.

Adjusting a radio, CD or MP3 player.

Smoking.

Pets.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy previously clarified that not all of these things will automatically result in a ticket.

"There is no law specifically against switching radio stations, drinking a coffee, or smoking a cigarette while you drive," McMurchy said.

"It's the driving behaviour that results from anything that is a potential distraction."

With the exception of learners and novices, drivers are allowed to mount their phones on their dash or use voice activation technology to control their phones, McMurchy said.

Using a phone while it's mounted, though, could still lead to distracted driving tickets, so people need to be aware of their own limitations as drivers, he said.

He suggested people could rely on passengers in their vehicle to text or operate their phones if necessary.