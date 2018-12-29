More than 6,000 people fined for cellphone use while driving in Sask. in 2018: SGI

Distracted driving offences are continuing to rise in Saskatchewan, as 6,011 people were dinged with tickets for using cellphones while driving in the first 11 months of 2018.

SGI provided its latest numbers, from January to the end of November, which showed that distracted driving offences had risen from the year before.

The insurance agency says there's more enforcement for this type of crime now, with police using unmarked vehicles or stationing plain clothes officers in elevated positions to keep an eye out.

While distracted driving remains a leading factor in collisions, police are also continuing efforts to curb drinking and driving.

More than 3,000 people received criminal charges for impaired driving in 2018, according to SGI.

Here is the monthly breakdown for distracted and impaired driving offences provided by SGI: