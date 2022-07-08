'1-stop shop' equips displaced Ukrainians with Sask. documents, necessities
Approximately 900 Ukrainians have arrived in the province since war broke out in their home country
Displaced Ukrainians that have recently arrived in Saskatchewan are getting a helping hand as they look to get their bearings in Canada.
Banking, health cards, housing, employment, education and even social insurance numbers were some of the resources available at the University of Regina Thursday at a "one-stop shop" set up to make it easier for them to live in Canada.
Olga Machuga was one of the evacuees who took advantage of the opportunity. She was there to arrange a bank account, a bus pass and a cellphone.
"It's a blessing to feel that you are being taken care of," said Machuga on Thursday.
Her journey from her home in Lyiv, Ukraine, saw her travel to Germany and Poland before eventually landing in Canada.
Machuga was one of the 230 people carried onboard a humanitarian flight that arrived in Regina on Monday.
The plane, which flew direct from Warsaw, Poland, carried people displaced from their homes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Those onboard the flight — which included 100 children — are currently staying in dormitories at the University of Regina.
They all have different stories, but there is one thing in common — they left behind everything they've known to come here.
"I felt we were united. You know, we were united by one horrible situation, by war," Machuga said.
Once their basic needs are met, the new arrivals are expected to be placed in towns and cities across the province.
Machuga said she is so thankful for everyone in Canada who has helped make the transition easier.
"No matter what place, what really matters is people. So when you are surrounded by the people that care about you, that love you, that laugh with you, and then no matter where you are, if you have peace above your head and you have these kind of people, you feel really great," she said.
Equipped with many of the things she will need for the future, Machuga will now head to Winnipeg, where she will reunite with her mother's childhood friend
