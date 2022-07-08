Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

'1-stop shop' equips displaced Ukrainians with Sask. documents, necessities

"It's a blessing to feel that you are being taken care of," said one of the displaced Ukrainians who recently arrived in Regina.

Approximately 900 Ukrainians have arrived in the province since war broke out in their home country

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
Olga Machuga is one of approximately 900 displaced Ukrainians who have come to Saskatchewan since the outbreak of war in their home country. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)

Displaced Ukrainians that have recently arrived in Saskatchewan are getting a helping hand as they look to get their bearings in Canada. 

Approximately 900 Ukrainians have arrived in the province since war broke out in their home country.

Banking, health cards, housing, employment, education and even social insurance numbers were some of the resources available at the University of Regina Thursday at a "one-stop shop" set up to make it easier for them to live in Canada. 

Olga Machuga was one of the evacuees who took advantage of the opportunity. She was there to arrange a bank account, a bus pass and a cellphone. 

"It's a blessing to feel that you are being taken care of," said Machuga on Thursday. 

Her journey from her home in Lyiv, Ukraine, saw her travel to Germany and Poland before eventually landing in Canada.

Machuga was one of the 230 people carried onboard a humanitarian flight that arrived in Regina on Monday. 

The plane, which flew direct from Warsaw, Poland, carried people displaced from their homes during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Saskatchewan government and other service providers created a 'one-stop shop' at the University of Regina in order to assist displaced Ukrainians as they seek documents they will need to have while they live in Canada. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)

Those onboard the flight — which included 100 children —  are currently staying in dormitories at the University of Regina. 

They all have different stories, but there is one thing in common — they left behind everything they've known to come here. 

"I felt we were united. You know, we were united by one horrible situation, by war," Machuga said. 

Once their basic needs are met, the new arrivals are expected to be placed in towns and cities across the province.

Nataliia Osoba and Ihor Osoba speak with media while accompanied by a interpreter on July 7, 2022. Nataliia and Ihor are two of the approximately 900 displaced Ukrainians who have landed in Saskatchewan since the outbreak of war in their home country. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)

Machuga said she is so thankful for everyone in Canada who has helped make the transition easier. 

"No matter what place, what really matters is people. So when you are surrounded by the people that care about you, that love you, that laugh with you, and then no matter where you are, if you have peace above your head and you have these kind of people, you feel really great," she said.

Equipped with many of the things she will need for the future, Machuga will now head to Winnipeg, where she will reunite with her mother's childhood friend

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexander Quon

Reporter

Alexander Quon is a reporter with CBC Saskatchewan based in Regina. After working in Atlantic Canada for four years he's happy to be back in his home province. He has previously worked with the CBC News investigative unit in Nova Scotia and Global News in Halifax. Alexander specializes in data-reporting, COVID-19 and municipal political coverage. He can be reached at: Alexander.Quon@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now