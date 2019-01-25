Sask. Roughriders may further discipline player who skipped drug test: coach

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are discussing taking further disciplinary actions against A.C. Leonard, who was recently suspended for missing a drug test and then again for verbal abuse against doping control officers.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said he has been talking about it with Jeremy O'Day, the team's general manager.

"Jeremy and I have talked about it, and we'll talk about it tomorrow. Because we certainly don't want our players to be rude or disrespectful to anybody," said Dickenson.

Leonard is a defensive lineman for the Rders. Previously he received a two-game suspension for failing to submit a urine sample for drug testing and a one game suspension for verbal abuse and unacceptable behaviour toward doping control officers.

So far he has missed games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts. He'll also miss this week's game against the BC Lions on Friday.

Dickenson said Leonard has already taken a big hit.

"Let's not minimize the amount of money he's lost, and the disappointment he's facing in being out three games in a season that's only 14 to begin with," he said.

Dickenson said that he found out about the additional suspension the same time the media did.

"We do not lie on behalf of players, or we do not try to be non-transparent," he said.

Leonard has had eight defensive tackles, three sacks and one interception so far this season.