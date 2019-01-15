Skip to Main Content
Dirty licence plates can lead to fines: SGI
It's the time of year when dirt and snow builds up on your car. But if you don't keep your licence plate clean, you can be fined by police.

$100 fines can be levied at officers' discretion

Bryan Eneas · CBC News ·
Fines of $100 can be levied against drivers who don't keep their license plate clean and unobstructed from police or other enforcement devices. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Mud and snow building up on your vehicle through the winter months could lead to fines if they obstruct your licence plate.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said drivers are responsible for making sure their licence plate is visible.

"There is a $100 fine for driving a vehicle while the license plates are not visible and legible," he said. "Rather than risk it, driver should make sure that their plate is clean and clearly visible."

He said police are generally fairly understanding of the weather conditions which people are driving in, but he recommended people check their plates the next time they fill up at a gas station to make sure they are clean.

McMurchy said there is more than one point in the Traffic Safety Act that covers licence plates.

Failing to display a plate and driving a vehicle while the license plates are not visible or legible both come with $100 fines.

"There's also an offence, driving a with an obstructed licence plate, that's if someone has taken action to obscure their licence plate," he said. "That's actually a $150 fine."

RPS spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich recommended drivers take a few moments and clean off their license plates the next time they stop for gas. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC News)

Elizabeth Popowich, spokesperson for the Regina Police Service, said it is up to individual officers to decide what constitutes a dirty licence plate.

She said in some cases officers could issue a warning while other drivers may earn a ticket if their plates aren't readable.

"Walking around your car and taking a look at the plate is always a good idea," she said.

