Diplomatic mission representing around 30 countries visiting Regina, Saskatoon

Representatives from around 30 different countries are visiting Saskatchewan as part of a diplomatic economic mission.

On Monday the province said it was set to welcome the group, which is made up of Heads of Mission from Ottawa's foreign diplomatic corps.

Heads of diplomatic missions usually refer to ambassadors and high commissioners representing their countries in Canada, according to the federal website .

The group arrived in Saskatchewan on Sunday, and featured representatives from unions and countries such as Algeria, Argentina, Hungary, Kenya, Kuwait, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland and Zimbabwe.

The diplomatic economic mission was done in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and the Office of Protocol Canada, according to an email from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

Costs of the mission

Several organizations are paying for the visit, including the provincial government, Global Affairs Canada, and "other industry stakeholders and partners who are hosting the delegation throughout the week," the email said.

The province anticipates paying between $20,000 and $25,000.

The Heads of Mission are in charge of covering all travel expenses, including flights and accommodations, according to the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

"This mission is an excellent opportunity for nations with whom SK has not yet partnered, or are interested in learning more about the province, to participate," said the ministry in its email.

The ministry said there are 28 Heads of Mission — most of them from African and European states — participating in the program, with 27 representing countries and one the European Union.

Meetings in Regina and Saskatoon

The province has scheduled several stops for the economic mission, both in Regina and Saskatoon, for the visitors "to learn more about the province and what Saskatchewan has to offer the world," the Ministry of Trade and Export Development said in a news release.

On Tuesday, the representatives were scheduled to tour the RCMP Heritage Centre and the University of Regina, according to the mission's agenda.

The trip to the U of R campus included stops at the International Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Knowledge Centre, the Petroleum Technology Research Centre, and the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) facility and laboratories.

The group was also set to visit the Legislative Building and Government House during their stay in Regina.

"Saskatchewan has the food, fuel and fertilizer that the world needs, and it is through missions like this that we'll continue to strengthen our place on the world stage and be a national leader in economic growth," Premier Scott Moe said in the release.

Some of the stops planned for Wednesday and Thursday in Saskatoon included the SRC's Diamond Laboratory and Rare Earth Processing Facility, the University of Saskatchewan, Black Fox Farm and Distillery, and Wanuskewin Heritage Park, according to the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

The diplomats will leave Saskatchewan on Friday.

Response from official Opposition

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck said while it's important to show what communities in the province have to offer, the government should focus on making sure people have the support they need.

"The government has a role to play to ensure that not only are we bringing delegations here, [but] that when people do choose to move here that they have strong schools, that they have access to health care."

Beck said she couldn't speak specifically about this mission since she wasn't aware of the details, but she said in general it's important to invite people into Saskatchewan.

"There are too many people ...in the country, let alone outside of the country, that don't don't know about Saskatchewan," she said.

"I'd like to see our potential better realized."

Provincial government officials have also been part of several trade missions this year, including Moe's visits to the United States , United Kingdom, Germany and the United Arab Emirates .

Earlier this month Moe released a policy paper vowing to affirm and advance Saskatchewan's "constitutional authority and autonomy within Canada."

Moe released the paper, titled Drawing the Line: Defending Saskatchewan's Economic Autonomy, during an event hosted by the Battlefords and District Chamber of Commerce last week.

The paper said Saskatchewan should "be bolder in how we position ourselves in the face of challenges to our autonomy and control over natural resources."