'You never leave your wingman': Husband plans parade for his wife after news her cancer treatment is working

On Sunday, nine-time cancer survivor Dionne Warner and her husband Graham decided to do one of the few things we're allowed to do outside these days: go for a walk.

To her surprise, numerous cars had lined up on her street, complete with signs and honking horns and even a bagpiper. Her husband had organized the parade for her, five days after incredible news from her oncologist: all her tumours had shrunk.

"This isn't a walk," Dionne said with a laugh of her first thoughts when she came outside.

"It was gonna be just a small group of [friends]. Boy, then things just kind of kept growing and growing," Graham said.

"And just the amount of people that came out, and the faces I saw I haven't seen in a long time but took the time to come out on Easter Sunday? Wow. I'm just grateful," she said.

The love the couple has for each other is obvious when they talk about each other.

"He's my wingman. I could never do this without him. He has never wavered, through every diagnosis I always say, 'Are you sure? You haven't had enough?' He goes, 'We're in this together baby. Sickness and health.' "

Some signs at the parade. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Dionne was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995, and has fought multiple bouts of several different kinds of cancer since then. Her first bout of liver cancer came just as Dionne and Graham were settling in to being engaged.

"I told him he didn't have to marry me," she said. "He just said, 'You never leave your wingman.' So I knew I was going to be okay."

Graham is a cancer survivor himself and at one point, the couple had cancer at the same time.

Dionne's latest diagnosis was more serious, with stage four cancers in multiple areas. When her doctor called last week, she couldn't believe that he was telling her that not one, but all her tumours had shrunk because of the treatment plan she was on.

"It's probably taken me two days just to absorb it all, take it in," she said.

Graham said his wife's positive attitude is impressive.

"I've seen her discipline. She never complains ... she just has this fierce discipline to positive thinking."