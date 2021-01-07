Dinsmore, Sask. man arrested after making online threats

RCMP say a man from rural Saskatchewan is in custody after making threats online.

In a news release, police said the incident started Wednesday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m. CST.

Officers said the man barricaded himself inside a home with weapons, leading to the RCMP's emergency response team being called to the area.

Later that evening, police asked local people to avoid the area.

Negotiators spent several hours convincing him to come out, an RCMP spokesperson said.

The man was taken into custody around midnight.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment and a mental health assessment.