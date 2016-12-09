Dinner for 80: Loss inspires a Christmas tradition in Big River, Sask.

Each year, the Big River Legion fills up with people who are alone on Christmas or in need. And it grows every year.

Helen and Ed Sawatzky host the special Christmas dinner.

The idea started from a place of loss. Helen's dad died in the spring of 1999.

"What once used to be a cheerful Christmas was more or less dreadful," she said.

Helen said they knew something needed to change and they needed to move forward.

She figured there were probably other people around who had also lost family members.

Volunteers prepare the dinner for about 80 people on Christmas Day, 2019. (Submitted by Helen Sawatsky)

"What if we had a community Christmas dinner and we could all be together instead of everybody in their own little world," she said.

After tossing the idea around for a couple of years the Sawatzkys decided to fund and host the dinner themselves.

The first year they had between 25-30 people. They sent the extra food home with people and delivered meals to people who weren't mobile. Now they're on year nine, and the tradition is growing.

In 2018, they served about 80 people.

Volunteers prepare a large amount of stuffing for people who come by the Legion in Big River for dinner. (Submitted by Helen Sawatsky)

"We get single people coming in, we get couples coming, we get some families," Helen said.

It's a complete Christmas dinner with four turkeys, three hams, about 50 pounds of potatoes, vegetables and desserts.

Helen prepares some of the food at home and the legion donates space for the rest.

The couple starts preparing the feast on Christmas Eve.

"Feeding 80 people is no easy feat," Helen said.

People volunteer to help out either preparing food or by delivering dinners to people who can't drive. The community has always stepped in to help, she said

"It's quite crazy actually, the amount of messages and phone calls and emails that we get wanting to donate."

Volunteers prepare about four turkeys, three hams, and 50 pounds of potatoes for the Big River, Sask. extended community. (Submitted by Helen Sawatsky)

The people who come to the dinner are grateful, Helen said. The event can give people a fresh outlook and something to look forward to.

"They've lost people in their life. That's made an impact on them and it just isn't the same," she said.

One person who stands out in her memory is an older gentleman who lost his wife.

"He comes every year, he says the prayer," she said. "I remember the first year he had tears in his eyes, he was almost crying because he wasn't going to come and he thought he'd be alone. That makes it so worth it."