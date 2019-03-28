Something to howl about: Australian dingo pups coming to Saskatoon zoo this spring

Australia's wild dogs are coming to Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo announced it will be bringing two dingo pups to the zoo this spring. The pups will take over the former wolf enclosure, across from the Meerkat House, at the zoo, and the new habitat should be open later this spring.

"We are just making the final arrangements before these pups start their journey to Canada," said zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith in a press release about the zoo's collaboration with the Australian Dingo Foundation and the Oakville Wildlife Park in Australia.

"This is a great opportunity for us to bring some exciting new animals to Saskatoon, allowing visitors of all ages to meet dingoes, most likely for the first time."

These dogs are native to Australia. Pure dingoes are very rare, as they've interbred with domestic and feral dogs brought to Australia by European settlers.

The animals roam wide distances and communicate, like wolves, through howling. The majority of their diet is wallaby and kangaroo, but they'll also eat rabbits, rodents and fruits and plants.

Dingoes are lean animals that weigh about 14 kilograms, and typically have golden yellow coats with white markings.