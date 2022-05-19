Closing arguments set to begin in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Dillon Whitehawk's murder trial is set to enter its final stage Monday as Crown prosecutors and defence attorneys present their closing arguments to Justice Janet McMurtry at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.

Whitehawk, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 29-year-old Keesha Bitternose.

He has pleaded not guilty and opted for a judge-alone trial that began on Sept. 12.

During the course of the trial, Crown prosecutors have presented evidence that Whitehawk and Bitternose were both part of a Regina street gang known as the Indian Mafia (IM).

Before her death, Keesha Bitternose had plans to pursue a master’s degree in social work, her mother says. (Submitted by Lynea George)

Bitternose was an entry-level IM member known as a "soldier," while Whitehawk was of a higher rank, court heard.

Current and former IM members testified that Whitehawk targeted Bitternose because he believed she was trying to move up a rank in the gang by undermining another higher-up female gang member, leading to that woman's demotion days before the killing.

A gang member — whose identity is protected under a publication ban — testified that on Jan. 1, 2020, Whitehawk was plotting to kill Bitternose in a drive-by shooting to help the other woman move back up in the gang.

That gang member testified that they did not take it as a serious plan and believed that Bitternose would receive the gang's usual 30-second beating as discipline. Instead "it turned into something else," the witness said.

The killing happened after a New Year's Day party at a home at 1571 Cameron Street, where IM members would frequently hang out and hold meetings, court heard.

The body of Keesha Bitternose, 29, was found at this home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street in January 2020. (CBC)

The IM member testified they were woken up by Whitehawk, who hand them an SKS rifle and told them to go downstairs. When they got to the basement they saw Bitternose on the corner of a bed with another gang member standing nearby, they said.

They testified that Whitehawk told them to shoot Bitternose, but that they couldn't and then passed the gun to the other gang member.

They then watched Bitternose — an estimated arms-length away — get shot in the stomach and fall to the ground, they said.

The witness said Whitehawk and other gang members then went upstairs, leaving the witness as the last person there aside from Bitternose.

They said they grabbed the rifle and stepped over a mumbling Bitternose on the way up the stairs.

Later, on the main level, the witness saw an injured Bitternose in the doorway of the basement trying to crawl to the back door, they said.

However, Whitehawk wouldn't let her go, they testified.

The witness testified that Whitehawk grabbed a knife and passed it to the witness, who refused to use it.

Whitehawk began stabbing Bitternose "a lot," the witness told the court.

At one point Bitternose was able to open the back door, but Whitehawk closed it with his foot, the witness said.

Court heard that the autopsy conducted on Bitternose was unable to determine her exact cause of death because she had a wide range of injuries from being beaten, stabbed and possibly shot.

A forensic pathologist testified at trial that Bitternose ultimately died of a collapsed lung and severe blood loss.

Two other people have been convicted of manslaughter in Bitternose's killing.

Under cross examination, defence raised whether the Crown witnesses could be trusted to be telling the truth.

The trial was originally scheduled to be held for two weeks, but was adjourned after the Crown rested its case on Sept. 20.

The defence elected to not put forward any evidence, but asked for transcripts of the Crown's last few witnesses. Justice McMurtry agreed to the request.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST.